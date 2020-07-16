Video: Lifeboats called out to reports of capsized jet ski near Broughty Ferry

Crews from the Broughty Ferry lifeboats launched on Thursday evening after reports of two people in the water with a capsized jet ski.

It is believed the people were not far from Broughty Ferry Castle.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We received the call at 7.30pm. We sent out the Broughty Ferry all weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat as well as Coastguard teams from Dundee, Arbroath and St Andrew’s.”

The volunteer crew found the pair distressed and clinging to the jetski.

Both were rescued from the water before making the short trip back to the lifeboat station where the crew treated them for cold exposure.

An ambulance was called to provide further checks and both casualties were found to be in good health and not requiring any medical attention.

The inshore lifeboat then returned to the incident scene to recover the jetski and return it to Broughty Harbour.

As this was going on the all-weather lifeboat ‘Elizabeth of Glamis’ headed west towards the area in front of The Royal Tay Yacht Club where reports had been called in for a windsurfer in trouble.

Following a thorough search of the area by the lifeboat crew, no windsurfers were found.

The Coastguard crew on the shore confirmed that they had talked to windsurfers who had been in that vicinity and who were all well.

The all-weather lifeboat then made towards the waters off Broughty beach to standby in case the inshore lifeboat required assistance.

Both lifeboats then returned to station, where crews made the boats ready for any further calls.

