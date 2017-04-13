VIDEO: Leicester City football fans clash with police in Madrid

Eight Leicester City fans were arrested for “causing a mess” ahead of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, say Spanish police.

According to the BBC, the supporters were taken to custody following clashes with police on Tuesday evening and will appear in court today.

Police said six officers were also attacked in the disturbances.

Social media videos shot in the Plaza Major showed injured fans and officers in body armour wielding batons.

Footage posted online showed a group of officers being targeted with missiles and fans chanting “Gibraltar is ours” in the Plaza Major, where Leicester’s fans were told they could congregate.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin, reporting for BBC Radio Leicester, said: “There was a couple of flares that went off – blue smoke, then a bang, and that is when you heard the tone of the chanting change.

“The noise of the crowd seem to quieten and then become more of a panic.

“There was another bang and that is when the riot vans started charging across the square. I find it incredible a police van would travel that fast in a crowded square.”

BBC presenter Gary Lineker, a Leicester City fan and former Foxes player, tweeted: “Just saw the footage of some Leicester fans behaving despicably in Madrid. The few idiots ruin it for the decent majority. Sickening.”

However, onlookers also claim to have witnessed what appeared to be an unprovoked attack from officers.

Leicester supporters were said to have been left bruised after being hit on the head, arms and knees.

The Foxes were last night defeated 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.