VIDEO: Legendary pianist Stan Urban performs on public piano at Dundee railway station

by Claire Merten
August 15, 2019, 3:43 pm Updated: August 15, 2019, 4:12 pm

Rock pianist Stan Urban will return to his hometown Dundee for a performance at Clarks on Lindsay Street tonight.

Stan’s 50-year career has seen him play with some of the biggest names in recent music history, including the likes of Gene Vincent, Chuck Berry and Mick Jagger.

In preparation for tonight’s performance Stan performed on the public piano at Dundee railway station today.

Crowds gathered as the exceptional musician showcased his incomparable talent.

Many stopped to take videos and dance along together to the music.

Tonight’s performance will be at 7pm.

To find out more about it and to book tickets click here.

