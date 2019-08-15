VIDEO: Legendary pianist Stan Urban performs on public piano at Dundee railway station

Rock pianist Stan Urban will return to his hometown Dundee for a performance at Clarks on Lindsay Street tonight.

Stan’s 50-year career has seen him play with some of the biggest names in recent music history, including the likes of Gene Vincent, Chuck Berry and Mick Jagger.

In preparation for tonight’s performance Stan performed on the public piano at Dundee railway station today.

Crowds gathered as the exceptional musician showcased his incomparable talent.

Many stopped to take videos and dance along together to the music.

Tonight’s performance will be at 7pm.

Live!

STAN URBAN

Thurs 15th August, 7pm

hometown gig for legendary Rock n Roll piano man who has played with Chuck Berry, Gene Vincent & Mick Jagger to name a few

tickets avail at the door#LiveMusic #LoveDundee #Dundee2019 pic.twitter.com/bPZl5aa5tn — Clarks on Lindsay St (@ClarksBarDundee) August 15, 2019

