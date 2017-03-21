One of Scottish music history’s most legendary venues has gone up for sale — with prospective buyers able to pick it up for a song.

Flicks in Brechin was at the forefront of the British nightclub scene in the 1980s and 1990s. Bus parties emptied out on to High Street from as far away as Newcastle and promoters packed them in with the promise of seeing that era’s biggest singers, soap stars and personalities.

After rebranding and closing in the early 2000s, the club has languished on the Buildings at Risk Register. Any prospective Pete Watermans or property developers can make an offer of £0 for the lot.

Montrose solicitor T Duncan & Co has marketed the property as a “development opportunity”.

“We are delighted to present to the market this development opportunity situated in the town centre of Brechin,” the firm states.

“Formerly known as Flicks Nightclub, plans were previously drawn up which can give an indication of the potential this development opportunity provides.”