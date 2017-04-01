The Lady Boys of Bangkok have been given the green light to return to Dundee’s Baxter Park this summer — but a bid to hold a funfair in the Hilltown has been rejected.

Dundee’s licensing committee unanimously granted permission for the Lady Boys show, which has become one of the city’s most popular annual events.

But committee members rejected a proposal for a funfair at Hilltown Market car park site.

There had been objections to both events from the council’s environmental health department.

Residents had also objected to the Lady Boys show. All objections were based on fears over potential noise and disturbance.

The Lady Boys arrive in the city each summer for a host of cabaret shows in Baxter Park and the colourful gigs attract big crowds over the course of more than a week.

This year, they had applied to stage their show from June 30 to July 8.

In a report sent to councillors, environmental health officer Fiona Piggot said she wasn’t able to support the bid.

She said that the company behind the cabaret events failed to effectively control noise from the site and justified noise complaints were obtained, adding: “Enforcement officers discussed the matter with the company and they failed to implement suitable arrangements to address the matter.”

A Lady Boys spokesman said he was “astounded” by the complaints, maintaining they run the show well, adding: “We do really well in Dundee and the people love us.”

The committee approved the application unanimously.

David Thomson, from Glasgow, had applied for a licence to bring a carnival to the Hilltown site from April 5-17.

He told councillors he ran a very tight ship and would undertake to do everything he could to minimise noise and disruption in the Hilltown, adding decibel meters would be used to regulate the noise generated.

His offer of free funfair tickets for local children failed to persuade committee members to allow him to go ahead and the application was defeated by five votes to three.