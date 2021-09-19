VIDEO: Kirkcaldy thug caught on camera smashing pregnant woman’s car

A thug was caught on camera smashing a car belonging to a pregnant mother of three in Kirkcaldy late on Thursday night.

Doorbell footage captured the late night attack on Rhoda Rae’s car not long after 10.30pm on Thursday.

The unidentified man smashed the car with an object three times before fleeing the scene.

It’s claimed the repair bills could now amount to hundreds of pounds.

Rhoda and her partner Steven Beale have asked local residents for any helpful information following the brazen attack.

Steve, 30, was at the house when the windscreen was smashed by the unidentified male.

He said: “I just heard ‘smash’, ‘smash’, ‘smash’.

“I ran to the window and saw this guy running over the wall and I knew it was her car he’d went for.

“I reviewed the doorbell footage immediately and you can see the guy running to the car, smacking the windscreen twice, ran away, then ran back and smacked it again.”

‘She doesn’t deserve this’

At the time of the car being attacked, Rhoda’s three young children were asleep in the house.

“He’s a coward,” said Steven.

“She’s 24-weeks pregnant, with three young kids in the house, it’s totally unacceptable.”

Rhoda, 45, called the police immediately after the car was smashed with police officers visiting the property to record the incident not long after midnight.

“It’s not just a minor thing,” he added.

“The car’s been taken away and she’s having to go through the insurance to get a courtesy car.

“He targeted the window, but he also got some of the body work and the driver’s side window.

“They’ve inconvenienced us quite a lot.

“My partner is really stressed after the whole incident. She’s not done anything to upset anybody or deserve this.”

Steven said the damaged car will cost a minimum of £375 to fix.

‘It’s cowardice’

Just minutes after the car smashing, Steven left the house to speak to neighbours and check if they had any footage of the unknown man.

He said: “I had to risk myself to go outside and speak to next door just after it happened. I was prepared for anything.

“We shouldn’t have to go through that. It’s just the fact that the guy ran onto the property and then ran away again, after going after a pregnant woman’s car.

“It’s cowardice.

“You never expect something like this to happen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Around 10.35 pm on Thursday, 16 September, 2021, police were called to a report that a white Vauxhall Mokka car was vandalised on Alloway Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”