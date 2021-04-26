VIDEO: Keen shoppers queue up outside Primark stores in Fife and Dundee as lockdown measures ease

Footage of eager shoppers queuing in Fife, waiting for the reopening of a Primark store, has appeared online.

Customers were seen outside the Dunfermline High Street shop ahead of it welcoming people back this morning.

Much of non-essential retail is opening across Scotland today after the coronavirus lockdown, with most stores closed for around four months.

In Dundee, it was a similar story as dozens of customers queued outside Primark at the Overgate.

Jen Roger, 33, was one of those outside early this morning and she said: “I just want some cheap clothes.

“I think it’s also that we’re coming back to a little bit of normality, getting to go to a shop and buy some clothes.

“The supermarkets are far too expensive for clothes, I’d rather get stuff here.

“I’ve got four kids so I’m looking to get some stuff for them.”

Her friend Jenna McCloud, 31, added: “I’m also looking to get some kids clothes, I’ve got two kids at home.

“I don’t really mind the wait, I’ve got nothing else to do so it’s not so bad.

“It’s good to be coming back.”

Scotland has moved from Level 4 to Level 3 from today, allowing non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums to also reopen.

However, hospitality will close from 8pm indoors, and alcohol will only be allowed to be served outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urging people to “check in” using the Protect Scotland app when they visit pubs and restaurants. The hope is that this will help NHS contact tracers identify close contacts should any coronavirus outbreaks occur.

The easing of restrictions comes on the back of the vaccination program, with the lowest weekly coronavirus deaths since October recorded north of the border last week.