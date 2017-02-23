VIDEO: Katy Perry dancer accidentally brings the house down with Brit Awards stage fall

One of Katy Perry’s backing dancers took an unfortunate tumble off the stage as the star performed at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night.

The singer was joined by around a dozen dancers dressed as white houses as she performed her single Chained To The Rhythm.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the house that had taken one step too many falling into the sea of spectators below.

One person posted on Twitter: “Highlight of the Brit awards was during Katy Perrys performance when your boy dressed as a house fell off the stage.”

While another added: “Least no one knows the true identity of the poor wee house that fell off the stage at the Brits.”

It was not the first time a backing dancer has threatened to steal Perry’s limelight.

The tumbling house was reminiscent of Left Shark, a backing dancer at Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance who appeared to forget the choreography and freestyle danced through her hit Teenage Dream.

Perry’s political message was also a key talking point from her performance; she was joined on stage by two giant skeleton puppets wearing similar clothes to Donald Trump and Theresa May.

President Trump’s puppet sported a long red tie and clutched the hand of Mrs May, mirroring last month’s meeting in the US when the two leaders briefly held hands in an awkward exchange.

Perry campaigned for Hillary Clinton in last year’s US election and her latest music video warns against “living in a bubble” as she visits a dystopian theme park.