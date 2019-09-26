VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray golfing in Tayside and Fife today

Stars of stage and screen will tee off at three of Scotland’s most prestigious golf courses today.

Hollywood actor Bill Murray, US singer Justin Timberlake and Downton Abbey star Henry Talbot are set to take on professionals at the Old Course in St Andrews today.

© Getty

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will also see House of Cards actor Greg Kinnear and Luke Wilson, star of The Royal Tenenbaums, battle it out for a rub of the green.

Murray, known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and golf movie Caddyshack, is expected to be a major draw for fans, and will be teeing off despite being involved in a car crash in Fife earlier in the week in which he reportedly sustained a hand injury.

© Supplied

The tournament takes place between today and Sunday at the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, and incorporates two separate competitions – an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers – and the Team Championship, where pros are paired with amateur players.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The amateurs will join some of the world’s top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose on the fairways.

Other players include Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood.

© PA

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews, with millions of pounds raised for the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation during that time.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday available at the entrance.