Video: Jeremy Corbyn discusses drug laws, Brexit, and Scottish independence in Dundee

With Brexit still hanging in the balance, constant calls for a second Scottish independence referendum and Dundee’s drug problem the worst it’s ever been, Jeremy Corbyn had plenty to discuss during his visit to the city on Thursday.

The Labour leader was in the City of Discovery to show his backing for Jim Malone, the party’s candidate in the Dundee West constituency in December’s general election.

After speaking in support of Mr Malone and meeting and greeting with the public, he discussed with the press the issues affecting Dundonians on a local, national and international level.

Speaking to the press, Mr Corbyn denied the general election centred around Brexit – and said Labour would not commit to granting permission for a Scottish independence referendum if the party was to form a government.

He added that he was fully aware of Dundee’s drug problem – saying there were parallels with his own constituency – but did not go as far as to agree with either decriminalisation or devolution of drug laws to the Scottish Parliament.

Watch the video above for highlights of his visit and interview.