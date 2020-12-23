Scottish comedy star Janey Godley has sent a video message to say Merry Christmas to the people of Lochee.

Because of the current coronavirus restrictions, Love Lochee’s annual Christmas lights switch-on had to be cancelled – but the community was determined not to let that stop them celebrating in style.

The group put together a video showing the Christmas tree being switched on and a selection of local businesses’ Christmas window displays.

But Love Lochee also got comedian Janey Godley in on the act and got a video message off her in exchange for a donation to a homeless charity.

In the video message she said: “Love to everyone in Lochee in Dundee, hope you have a good day and thank you for supporting homeless charities.

“Frank get the door, Lochee is coming – all of them!”

Heather Henry, chair of Love Lochee, said: “We couldn’t do our normal lights switch-on because of the restrictions so we wanted to do a virtual one instead.

“We took pictures of the shop windows at night and a video of the countdown for the lights to go on and put it all together as a film so people could see what was still happening.

“Although we couldn’t have crowds of people gathering, 2,500 people have viewed the video and we have decided to film it again next year for people who don’t live in the Lochee area.

“Last year we also did the first window competition for the best dressed window and we did that again this year.

“The prizes were meant to be handed out in January but because of the tier four lockdown coming in on Boxing Day we handed out the trophies this week.

“We want to make people aware there are still businesses here and we want to make the business community viable by working together.

“It is a great success and it looks fantastic, I’m really pleased with all the decorations and the tree.

“Janey Godley also did a video for us to wish Lochee a Merry Christmas.

“She is doing videos for charity donations and did one for us and it is really funny – especially at the end when she shouts ‘Frank get the door, Lochee is coming’.

“We hope that adds something extra to our video for people as well.”