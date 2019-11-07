VIDEO: It’s a kind of magic – Perth magicians perform classic tricks at ages 73 and 91

It’s a kind of magic – a Tayside duo are continuing to perform tricks despite having a combined age of 164.

Jimmy Craig and Adrian Harris are members of Perth Magic Circle and both are looking forward to the organisation’s 70th anniversary next year.

Before that, however, they will be performing at the circle’s twice-monthly meetings in Perth ex-Servicemen’s club, as well as showing their skills to wider audiences.

Adrian said: “Members of our society range from a 14-year-old lad to Jimmy at 91.

“We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and Jimmy is at every meeting, as am I.”

Adrian is 73 and, like Jimmy, has been performing magic for years. He said: “I started when I was nine. “I have performed all over Scotland as well as in Zurich and Adelaide.”

Known as Perth’s Mr Magic, Adrian is a familiar face, having regularly performed his tricks at events for youngsters as well as at nursing homes.

Adrian added: “Performing magic has given us a great deal of pleasure and will continue to do so.”

