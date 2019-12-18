Video: Irish legend Daniel O’Donnell speaks of ‘delight’ after surprising Ninewells patient with video message

Irish legend Daniel O’Donnell has spoken of his delight at making the dreams of one Ninewells Hospital patient come true.

Betty Martin, who is currently on Ward 33 in the hospital, was thrilled to receive a video message from the heartthrob after nurses at the hospital reached out to him for help having discovered the 93-year-old’s love for the crooner.

Charge nurse Andrea Jones said: “The minute Betty came onto the ward she wouldn’t stop talking about Daniel.

“So we contacted his management team asking if he would like to come to Ninewells and have a cup of tea with Betty. Unfortunately he’s currently on tour in America, but he did send a small message and we are very happy he made contact.”

In the video, which the 58-year-old singer recorded between gigs, he said: “Hello Betty, how are you doing? It’s Daniel O’Donnell here.

“Just a wee message to say hello – some of the nurses asked me if I would send this and I am delighted to be able to do it.

“I hope you’re well. Merry Christmas and god bless.”

Betty, who hails from Aberdeenshire but now lives in Dundee, was overjoyed to receive the message from the performer.

She said: “I was delighted. I couldn’t sleep all night. It was so good of the staff to contact him. It cheered me up anyway.”

Daniel, who last visited Dundee in October 2018, was delighted to see Betty’s reaction to the video.

“It’s so nice to see what it means to her. I so rarely get to see the reaction when I’m travelling so much and it takes no time to do,” he said.

“It was also a lovely thing for the staff to do and they need to be applauded. These people don’t get the praise they deserve and you never hear about the personal touches or the lengths the staff go to. It means so much for people and you can’t put a price on that.

“Dundee means a lot to me and I feel a great connection with the surrounding areas. Some members of my family live in Bridge of Earn and North Muirton and my parents lived in Forfar when they were younger.

“Last time I visited the city it was a flying visit so I hope to come back soon.”