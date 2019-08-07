VIDEO: Incredible moment military staff carry out explosion on Carnoustie beach

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on an Angus beach today.

Police cordoned off a section of Carnoustie beach this morning after reports of a “possible unexploded device”.

Specialist officers from the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Department – part of the MOD – were called in to examine the item.

A police spokesman said: “Explosive Ordnance Disposal have carried out a controlled detonation of the item at Carnoustie beach.

“The cordon will stay in place until a full examination has taken place. Thanks for your patience while this is dealt with.”