Video: Incredible footage shows Spitfire soar in the skies above Tayside and Fife for NHS heroes

An iconic Second World War plane has flown over Scotland today, passing 25 hospitals to thank NHS staff north of the border for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spitfire was spotted in the sky over Dundee around 10.30am this morning, passing Ninewells and the Royal Victoria Hospital, having passed Perth Royal Infirmary and the Fair City’s Murray Royal around five minutes before.

It went on into Angus, with staff and patients at Stracathro Hospital catching a glimpse of the Spitfire around 10.40am, before the plane – emblazoned with the words “Thank U NHS” along with the names of thousands of key workers – headed towards the north east.

The aircraft passed low over hospitals across the area in a unique thank you to the health workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Passing Aberdeen and Elgin among other north east locations, the plane finally landed at 11.30am in Inverness – before taking off again at 1.30pm to head south towards Stirling and the Central Belt – arriving at its final destination in Cumbernauld at 2.25pm.

The special flyover was organised by the NHS Spitfire Project, with the team at Aircraft Restoration Company carefully planning 98 route waypoints, including the 25 hospitals in Scotland.