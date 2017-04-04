Stunning new images show the incredible transformation taking place at Dundee’s Waterfront.

Dale Summerton, from drone photography firm Rising View, captured bird’s-eye pictures of the £1 billion development, including the V&A Museum, Slessor Gardens and the new railway station.

They were taken as progress continues on the V&A, with members of the public allowed inside the building as part of an open weekend.

And it was only after three months of meticulous planning that Dale managed to get these super shots.

Dundee City Council linked up with the licenced drone pilot to take off from Slessor Gardens and navigate a drone over the Waterfront.