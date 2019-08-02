VIDEO: Iconic steam engine Tornado passes through Dundee on way to Aberdeen

Local train enthusiasts were very excited to spot a famous steam engine as it rolled through Dundee.

The Tornado, which is known amongst railway enthusiasts for being the first to reach over 100mph on British tracks in over 50 years, passed through Dundee station at around 7pm on August 1, as part of its Edinburgh to Aberdeen run.

#Tornado steam train passing under Tesco rail bridge Dundee 🚂 pic.twitter.com/YSM7zPS0OU — Chrys Muirhead (@ChrysMuirhead) August 1, 2019

Eager fans of the steam train waited on Seabraes Footbridge in Dundee before eagerly snapping pictures and videos as the train, numbered 60163, passed under the bridge.

The locomotive was completed in Darlington in 2008, and since then has delighted train-spotters by zipping all over the country.

The train will now spend the next month repeatedly travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and back, giving Scots the chance to spot the iconic vehicle and enjoy its classical charm.