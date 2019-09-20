VIDEO: Hundreds take part in climate change protest in Dundee

Hundreds of people gathered in City Square today to protest against climate change.

Millions of people are taking to the streets across the world in what could be the largest climate protest in history.

Political activists, trade unionists and students were among those armed with placards who met around noon in the centre of Dundee for a day of action.

The Global Climate Strike sees thousands taking to the streets around the UK demanding urgent action on climate change.

Today starts a week of activity across the world, with events planned in at least 137 countries.

Worldwide, campaigners say there are more than 3,400 events to take place, with numbers taking part expected to surpass the estimated 1.6 million people who took to the streets for a global climate strike in March.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman previously said no disciplinary action would be taken against pupils who are absent from school to take part in the environmental protest, if they had written parental permission.