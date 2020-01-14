VIDEO: Huge waves hit Arbroath Harbour as Storm Brendan batters the UK and Ireland

Dramatic footage has been posted online of huge waves being blown across Arbroath Harbour during Storm Brendan.

The video, shared by more than 400 people, shows the extent of the waves caused by the storm, which saw gale force winds of up to 87mph hitting the UK and Ireland.

Down at the harbour at pm never seen it this rough ever Posted by Scott L Nairn on Monday, 13 January 2020

The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning yesterday, with the west of Scotland more severely affected than the east coast.

Scott Nairn, who captured the footage in Arbroath, said: “We went down the harbour and it was high tide and the water was about 2 or 3ft higher than usual.

“The water was just swirling about and crashing against the walls. It was amazing

“I’m an Arbroath lad, I’ve been here all my life and I’ve never seen it that bad.”

Tayside Mountain Rescue were drafted in to help Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team after a walker was injured in the Ben Alder area of the Highlands.

The man was later found with friends in a bothy.

The rescue operation was carried out in “very challenging conditions”, a spokesman said.

A gust of 87.5mph was recorded on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides, the Met Office reported, where transport was affected and schools closed.

Gatwick Airport said two Wizz Air flights, four easyJet services and one Norwegian Air flight were diverted because of the weather, with one flight from Edinburgh forced to land at Birmingham.