VIDEO: Huge tree almost uproots during high winds in Dundee woods

High winds have nearly uprooted a tree in a popular Dundee park, causing metres of the ground surrounding it to rip from the earth in a dramatic manner.

Friends of Clatto have released spectacular footage of the tree, which sits on the edge of one of the main paths in Templeton Woods.

The footage clearly shows a yawning chasm in the ground surrounding the tree’s roots.

The tree is seen to sway and looks “very close to toppling over completely”.



Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto said. “There is a real danger that this tree is one to come crashing down.”

