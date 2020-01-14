Video: House trashed after dozens of kids gatecrash Dundee party

A family has been forced to leave home after scores of rampaging youths crashed a party and left a trail of destruction in their wake.

About 50 teenagers turned up and hijacked a small gathering on Balunie Street, Douglas, at the weekend, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The group had learned that Candice Henderson’s 14-year-old daughter had invited friends round while her mum was away on holiday with her brothers aged two and six.

The teenager, who was staying with her father, told her dad she was staying at a friend’s house when she went to Candice’s property.

The marauding teens pulled light fittings from the ceiling, burst holes in doors, smashed windows, daubed graffiti on the walls, overturned furniture and destroyed the girl’s younger brothers’ Christmas presents and beds.

Police were eventually called and escorted the teens from the house, but the youngsters later returned to the property and wreaked more havoc inside.

The alarm was raised by Candice’s mum, Aileen Henderson, who was contacted by worried neighbours.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a house on Balunie Street at around 10pm on Saturday.

“Officers attended and removed the group of people within the house.

“At around 10.35pm on Saturday, we received a report of vandalism at the same address.

“Two 15-year-old boys were taken to their parents and reported to the children’s reporter.”

