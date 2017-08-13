Music from across the spectrum continues to entertain here at Carnival Fifty Six.

Last night the Mardi Gras main stage was at its busiest when global superstar Mark Ronson took to the stage.

The DJ paid tribute to the Dundee crowd for singing along to his hits almost word for word.

The main stage, however, was quite quiet most of the day. But there was one place where you were guaranteed to find a crowd.

A constant stream of people could be found at The Rhumba Festival of House tent with folk partying away to dance hits and mixes throughout the day.

The tent huge tent was packed out for special DJ sets from Hot Chip and Basement Jaxx.

The atmosphere was electric with young and old dancing the night away together.

On day two, that trend continued. Groups of people could be found raving from as early as 1pm.

Welsh DJ Sasah tops the bill at the Rhumba tent.

