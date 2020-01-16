Video: ‘Hostile’ swans terrorise residents and wildlife at Dundee park

A pair of hostile swans have left residents and wildlife in a flap after a spate of incidents where they have targeted animals and humans.

The birds appeared at the Swannie Ponds last summer, kicking out the park’s previous duo and claiming the pond for themselves.

Since then, the swans have terrorised the local park, biting smaller animals and harassing the public.

Jim Glover, an amateur photographer who often visits Stobsmuir Park, was flapped and hissed at earlier this week after trying to photograph the male swan.

The photographer claims that the vicious bird, who has been nicknamed Hissing Sid, threatened him after he got too close.

He said: “After I sneaked up on him to snap a photo he turned around to face me, fluffed up his feathers, stood up at full stretch, hissed, snorted and made to move towards me.

“I would have snapped the moment had I not been too busy trying to control my bowel movements as I backed away. He is not to be messed with, believe me.”

The 60-year-old described the animal as “quite scary” and “hostile”.

He added: “I’ve never experienced something like that before.

“The male in particular is pretty aggressive. They’re fine if you’re feeding them but if they work out you don’t have any food they get quite aggressive.

“You can definitely notice a difference in behaviour between these ones and the old pair.

“People in the area should take note, these ones are not as friendly.

“If they catch you, well they’re powerful creatures. I don’t think that one just wanted a friendly peck on the cheek.”

While stories of swans breaking arms and legs are just urban myths, the creatures have proven themselves to be dangerous in the past.

Last year a dog was killed in Dublin by a feathered attacker which hit the cocker spaniel repeatedly with its wings during a confrontation in a pond.

A man also drowned in 2012 after a swan pushed him out of his kayak in Illinois.

The pair of birds have been seen biting smaller residents of the pond, such as ducks and coots.

Others in the area have had run-ins with the hostile bird, with one resident saying: “He is not to be messed with.

“I was litter picking next to the boat ramp at the top pond with my headphones in and turned around and he ran at me with his wings out. He’s one scary character.”

Les Johnson, who walks through the park frequently, said: “I think it’s just in the swans’ nature as animals.

“They could just be trying to protected their young or their nest.”

SSPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “As with all animals, swans can become aggressive when they feel threatened or scared.

“Due to the public areas where swans reside, they can sometimes see humans as a risk. Aggressive behaviour is not uncommon as they can be territorial, especially when they have cygnets.

“They can see members of the public as a threat and will be trying to defend themselves and their families.

“The best advice would be to steer clear of a swan if it looks aggressive and always keep dogs on a lead.”