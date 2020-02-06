Video: Horrified Dundee grandmother thought dog was going to die after it suffered freak injury jumping from the couch

A grandmother feared a freak accident was going to cost the life of the pet dog that had comforted her since her husband’s death.

Jack Russell terrier Patch was left in agony after landing badly when she excitedly jumped off the sofa to greet a visitor.

The dog was in such pain owner Frances West was convinced she was going to lose the loving animal her late husband Dennis bought when he was terminally ill.

But skilled care at Vets Now’s pet emergency clinic in Dundee and PDSA helped ensure Patch, who’s nearly five, was able to join Frances again at her Dundee home.

“My husband Dennis was terminally ill when we got her,” said Frances, 68.

“Dennis wanted her to keep me company when he passed, which was almost four years ago. She has been with me every minute since and she has been such a comfort and a real joy.”

The bizarre accident happened out of the blue last month when Frances’s daughter Tracey popped round.

Frances explained: “Patch had jumped up on the sofa when she heard the car in the drive.

“She was so excited that she flew off so fast her front right leg went under her.

“There didn’t seem to be anything wrong while Tracey was here, but after she left Patch went to sleep and woke up whimpering.

“Then she started squealing in pain. The noise was really heart-wrenching and I knew I needed help.

“It was late at night, so I called the PDSA and, as it was out of hours, they put me in touch with Vets Now who said to bring her straight in.

“When we were taking her down, wrapped up in a blanket, she was obviously in such pain I was sure we were going to lose her. I was petrified and just roaring and crying.”

Dundee’s Vets Now clinic in Kings Cross Road is one of a network of out-of-hours clinics and hospitals open seven days a week.

Vet Ana Maria Rotariu administered pain relief and then sedated her for scans, which showed no great damage to the joint or bone.

Patch was kept on pain medication and under close observation at the clinic through the weekend before being transferred to her daytime vet, PDSA, on the Monday morning.

It took a couple of weeks for the dog to get back to her old self, with the vets recommending just very short, five-minute walks until she regained strength in the leg.

Now a relieved Frances has taken precautions to ensure no repetition of the freak accident.

“I’ve got a huge mountain of cushions lined up so she can’t possibly get on the sofa,” added Frances. “My living room looks like a bomb site. If somebody walked in, they’d think I’d been burgled.

“It’s crazy that there was such worry over such an odd thing.”