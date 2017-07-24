VIDEO: A hongi? Don’t try that in a Glasgow pub, Boris Johnson jokes

Boris Johnson has joked that a traditional Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as a headbutt during a visit to the South Pacific nation.

The Foreign Secretary is visiting New Zealand for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with the former colony amid a broader reshaping of its global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union.

On Monday, Mr Johnson visited the South Island town of Kaikoura, which was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in November that killed two people.

Mr Johnson thanked townsfolk for looking after tourists following the quake and for teaching him a Maori greeting called a hongi, in which people press noses together.

Kia Ora 🇳🇿 ! Welcomed to #Kaikoura by Maori elder Brett on my first visit to one of Britain's very closest partners pic.twitter.com/vnbEiEXsSB — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 24, 2017

Referring to a headbutt, Mr Johnson joked the hongi “might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow”.