VIDEO: A hongi? Don’t try that in a Glasgow pub, Boris Johnson jokes

The Foreign Secretary is visiting New Zealand for two days in a bid to strengthen ties.

By Press Association,

Boris Johnson has joked that a traditional Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as a headbutt during a visit to the South Pacific nation.

The Foreign Secretary is visiting New Zealand for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with the former colony amid a broader reshaping of its global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union.

On Monday, Mr Johnson visited the South Island town of Kaikoura, which was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in November that killed two people.

Mr Johnson thanked townsfolk for looking after tourists following the quake and for teaching him a Maori greeting called a hongi, in which people press noses together.

Referring to a headbutt, Mr Johnson joked the hongi “might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow”.

