Video: Holyrood minister and Dundee councillor say leaving lockdown ‘a long-term balancing act’

A Scottish Government minister has admitted the ‘balancing act’ of easing lockdown while still protecting people from Covid-19 is going to be a long-term battle.

The new rules implemented today mean that people from two households can meet outside, as long as they keep at least two metres apart.

Groups of no more than eight should meet at a time, and people should not go into anyone else’s house.

However, the advice remains that people should stay at home wherever possible.

In her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a further 15 people who tested positive have died, taking the total to 2,331 deaths in Scotland.

Ms Campbell, the MSP for Clydesdale, was joined by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander for a video interview.

She said: “I think the Scottish Government has tried to try and strike a balance – about trying to ease off the restrictions, and to do so in a way that’s gradual and cautious, so that it avoids that spike of re-infection.

“I think, ultimately, that’s what everyone is fearful about; that we want to make sure that their lives are feeling a bit easier, and that the restrictions are easing off a bit, but to do so in a way that helps to continue to supress the spread of the virus.

“That’s going to still mean that life feels different. I think the First Minister has been very clear that if life isn’t still feeling different, then maybe you need to rethink some of the actions and activities.”

Ms Campbell said that the harms that could be caused to people, other than the actual health issues caused by the virus itself, had been very much a part of the decision to ease lockdown.

She added: “I think, from my perspective as well, I think people being able to go outside and to enjoy the outside space, especially when the weather is so glorious, it’s going to help people’s wellbeing, undoubtedly.

“The harm of Covid is significant, we see it when the First Minister has to update us every day about who’s been infected and who has tragically lost their lives. It’s massively impactful.

“But, we’re also acutely aware of the non-Covid harms that are there too – the consequences of restricting life so much, the consequences that impact onto people’s day-to-day lives, the fact that people, if you live alone, that you’ve been asked to stay indoors or on your own for a long and prolonged bit of time.

“Those kind of regular meeting place you might have used to keep your mental health and wellbeing in balance are no longer there.

“But there’s no easy solution, there’s no perfect answer to all of this, and it’s about that balancing act, but being mindful of all those different harms that are out there, and not just being governed by one single thing – whether that’s the economy, or Covid, but trying to get the balance as best we can.”

Mr Alexander, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “I think it’s a really important step but it is just that – the first step in the easing of those measures.

“And Aileen rightly said, this is a long-term strategy as we ease ourselves out of lockdown, making sure that we take into consideration at every point and every juncture, the risk associated with that.”

He noted that South Korea had been seen to handle the spread of pandemic well and as such had reopened schools, but today it was announced that more than 500 were to close due to a resurgence of the virus.

Mr Alexander added: “It shows you how careful, how measured you have to be, in terms of the approach that you are taking, and I think the word Aileen used is spot-on, it’s that ‘cautiousness’ that is essential as we move through this crisis.

“The reality is, again I think we’d all agree on this, everybody is going to be hesitant, everyone is going to have a reluctance about any aspect of normal life, because it’s a global pandemic.

“If you didn’t have some degree of worry or angst, then I think that would be unnatural.”

Discussing workplace and schools returning, he added: “There’s a whole series of things that are going to be required and everybody – staff, politicians, the public – we’re all going to have to be flexible and understanding, to a degree for, I think, at least the rest of the year, as we move through this crisis.”