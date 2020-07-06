Video: Highland dancer showcases Dundee’s attractions with performances across city

A Highland dancer was turning heads as she performed on camera at some of Dundee’s most iconic landmarks.

Isla Mitchelson, from Monifieth, has showcased some of the city’s most impressive landmarks and attractions in a new video.

It was created as part of an international effort to showcase Highland dancing, following the cancellation of the World Championships due to Covid-19.

The clip shows Isla dancing in front of some of Dundee’s most famous places, such as the V&A and Broughty Ferry castle.

Isla, 20, said: “Due to lockdown, lots of Highland games have been cancelled, along with the dance championships.

“It’s usually dancers from all over the world that go, Ireland, Australia, America, Canada, Scotland obviously, so we wanted to see if we could get all the dancers to do something together.

“At first you were just supposed to dance in front of your city’s sign, but the signs in Dundee don’t really have great views, so I thought I should go somewhere more interesting.

“I decided to do a wee mashup and go to some of the more famous spots in Dundee, just to get a mix of different views.”

Isla’s video has so far proven very popular, gaining hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments.

She added: “People are really liking it so far.

“I thought it would be good to showcase where we live and do something a bit different.

“When I was at the V&A and the Discovery people in their cars were watching me, and it was really fun.”

Isla’s￼ fling mash-up touring Dundee 💕 Posted by Donna Mitchelson on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

Isla, who started dancing at the age of four, is following in her family’s footsteps, with both her gran and her dad being world champions at the sport.

“I’ve been doing this since I was little,” she said.

“I absolutely love it, I really like dancing.

“We don’t have much info yet on when things are going to get back to normal.

“Some of the dances we do involve contact, even though it is an individual sport.

“It also depends on when we can get back into the hall. So we will just have to wait and see.”