A heroic passenger put his life on the line to stop an alleged knifeman in his tracks on a London bus in broad daylight.

Footage shows two men wrestling near the driver’s cab as one tries to disarm the other of the 12-inch kitchen knife clutched in his hand.

After a fierce struggle the brave commuter rips the blade away from the alleged attacker, who sprints out of the bus.

As the emergency alarm blares, the man shouts after him: “I am an African. You will never take my life.”

The passenger was left with knife sounds to his hand and head.

The encounter took place in on a route 149 bus on Tuesday afternoon.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Stoke Newington Road junction with Foulden Road, N16, at 1.55pm on Tuesday, 11 April, to reports of a stabbing which had occurred on a bus.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his 20s with minor lacerations to his hand and head.

“He was taken to an east London hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He has now been discharged.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.