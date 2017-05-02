VIDEO: Heroic man drops everything to save drowning cat

A heroic man dropped everything to save the life of cat who he spotted dramatically fall into the River Thames.

Felix, who is the resident cat at the London Royal Docks Management Authority, plunged into water after fighting with another feline.

The black and white feline went over the edge as the other cat fled.

Spotting Felix’s splash, a passerby, who can be seen in the CCTV footage wearing a red jumper, dropped his bag and went running to the water’s edge.

Desperate to save the animal, he climbed over the safety barrier and got on his hands and knees.

He eventually had to lay on his stomach to get close enough to pull Felix back on to dry land.

The cat walked off towards the office door without even a glancing nod at his rescuer.

According to the Mirror, Royal Docks Management Authority said in a statement: “Felix the RoDMA cat ended up in the drink while bravely engaging in a hostile territorial battle (ie running away) from another cat.

“We can happily report that Felix suffered no injury or trauma.

“She also seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blase ‘nothing to see here’ routine that followed her dunking.”