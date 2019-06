Police have issued a plea for help in tracing people from across Scotland who have been missing for a long time.

The video marks the end of Scottish Missing Persons week, which runs from June 3-9.

There are a number of people from Tayside and Fife in the video.

If anyone has any information on anyone seen in the video, please contact police. If it is an emergency and you feel the person maybe at risk of harm, immediately call 999.

In other circumstances dial 101.

