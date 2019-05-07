VIDEO: Heavy May snow turns village 50 miles from Dundee into winter wonderland

Heavy snow has turned a village 50 miles from Dundee into a winter wonderland.
Videos shared on Twitter and Instagram show Braemar, in the Cairngorms, covered in the white stuff.
The footage looks more like something which would have been filmed in the middle of winter, rather than five months into the year.
It doesn't feel like #spring as it's snowing around #Braemar and the #Cairngorms Aberdeenshire #Scotland again this morning #Weather #wildlife @SeanBattySTV @visitabdn @wildscotland @tweets_scotland @SNHnortheast @CNPnature @Nature_Scotland @ScotWildlife @CWightSTV pic.twitter.com/cDkwaTJKy5
— Braemar Media (@BraemarMedia) May 7, 2019