VIDEO: ‘Heartbroken’ Dundee residents have theory on what caused shop fire

Lochee community leaders have spoken of their “heartbreak” after a prominent High Street store was ransacked by fire.

Police confirmed today a joint investigation will be held into the cause of the blaze at Lochee Furniture Factory, but only once the building has been made safe enough to enter.

Jayne Kelly from Save Our High Street Lochee said the fire had left residents devastated.

She said: “We don’t yet know how the fire started but one theory I was told was that it could have started in the roof.”

“Everyone I have spoken to in Lochee is heartbroken.”

Police said it was too soon to say if the fire had been started deliberately.

Adjacent buildings were evacuated during the blaze and the High Street was closed off. A Police cordon remains around the scene today.

Flames were seen shooting into the sky, clearly visible from various parts of the city.

In total six fire engines and up to 40 fire fighters tackled the blaze.

Appliances returned to the scene to check for hotspots last night before the scene was declared safe.

SFRS will examine the building today ahead of the formal investigation into the possible cause.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police attended Lochee High Street, Dundee, shortly after 12am on Sunday along with Scottish Fire And Rescue Service in response to a large fire at a furniture shop.

“The fire was successfully extinguished by SFRS and the road was closed for some time. A joint investigation will take place once the building is deemed safe to enter.”

