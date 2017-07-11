Police have released video of fatal collision, where a family of four was killed, as a scare tactic to warn motorists of the dangers of texting while driving.

In the harrowing footage, the truck driver can be seen inside the cab using a mobile phone moments before crashing into the back of a car, with a mother and three children inside.

Footage from inside his vehicle showed Tomasz Kroker was scrolling through his phone for music for half-a-mile along the A34 near Newbury, Berkshire, according to Gloucestershire Live.

The driver slammed his 26-tonne vehicle into a line of stopped vehicles, instantly killing Tracy Houghton, 45; her two sons Ethan, 13; and Joshua, 11, as well as her partner’s daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11.

Kroker, 30, was scrolling through music selections at the time of the crash, on August 10 2016.

He was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty on October 10 last year to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Following the conviction, then Gloucestershire police chief constable Suzette Davenport said it was up to the public to make it socially unacceptable for drivers to use mobile phones.

Surrey Police are now using the shocking footage of the distracted driver behind the wheel of the horror August 2016 crash, in a fresh campaign, to warn others not to use mobile phones while driving.

The family of four were killed instantly and Kroker was jailed for 10 years. Picture: Supplied

Last week, Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Driver of a 26-tonne lorry stopped after the driver was texting with both hands.

“Six points. £200 fine and some hard hitting video shown to him.

“The video, as you no doubt will ask, was the in cab video footage of the A34 fatal collision.

“Shows how tiny distraction leads to fatalities.”