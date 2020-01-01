VIDEO: Hardy Dundee souls brace the cold for New Year’s Day dook in the Tay

Hundreds of hardy souls braved the freezing waters of the Tay today as Broughty Ferry held its annual New Year’s Day Dook.

Dookers in Dundee refreshed themselves after a long night of partying with a dip in the Tay.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, organising the event, said: “The New Year’s Day Dook is a tradition handed down by the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry – some of whom bathed in the waters of the Tay every morning except on the Sabbath.

“This tradition dates back to 1891 as recorded in the first official minutes of the club.

“The Dook has never been cancelled no matter the weather and in 1989 we had to break the ice, with pick axes, in the harbour to be able to swim.

“The event also raises valuable donations for many charities as most dookers raise sponsorship by taking part.”

Although there were some ordinary bathers, some dressed as Spiderman and other superheroes did make an appearance.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat was on hand to assist anyone who needed any help.

