VIDEO: Gordon Strachan discusses return to Dundee as technical director

Gordon Strachan has revealed the chance to come back to where it all started in senior football was a major factor in his decision to accept the post of technical director with dundee.

The dark Blues were the Scotland legend’s first club back in the mid-1970s and he’s delighted to have returned over 40 years after he left for Aberdeen and a long and illustrious football journey.

Strachan first appeared for Dundee in 1974.

The former winger, who was capped 50 times for Scotland, was at Dens today to meet with the press.

Gordon Strachan on being asked if he's happy to put managerial career to one side at Dens. pic.twitter.com/ECBEzh9as3 — Blair C Dingwall (@C_BDingwall) July 19, 2019

“It’s good for me as an individual, it’s good for us as a family because we’ve done the full circle and come back again. My wife’s from dundee, she’ll be happy,” he said.

