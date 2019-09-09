Video: Good Morning Britain presenters take aim at Dundee, labelling tourist hotspot a ‘grim car park’

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid made a dig at a popular tourist area in Dundee on live TV on Monday morning.

Good Morning Britain’s Andi Peters was at Discovery Point to launch a competition, prompting the presenters of the ITV breakfast programme to have a dig at the city.

During the handover to Peters, the former Daily Mirror editor and Britain’s Got Talent judge Morgan suggested his co-worker’s visit to the City of Discovery might signal “the end of days” for his career.

Morgan said: “Someone who normally likes flying to glamorous hotspots of the world and giving us competitions from lovely glamorous places is today in rain-soaked, freezing cold Dundee trying to flog us a car.

“Andi, I kind of feel like this is the end of days for you. It’s like you’ve gone from Mauritius beaches to what looks like a grim car park in Dundee.

“And on one level it is sad on the other level it is absolutely hilarious because you look ridiculous.”

At one point co-presenter Reid asks: “Have we run out of budget?”

And Peters did little to defend Dundee in his rebuttal.

Before flogging the ITV competition, which offered up £80,000 in cash and a £41,000 Mercedes car, he said: “Yes the gravy train has finally pulled into the last station.

“I do appear to be in Dundee and stranded because there’s a British Airways strike so I can’t come home. So tomorrow I’ll be live in Edinburgh.

“But it doesn’t matter because I’ve still got an amazing prize worth over £120,000.”