Video: Girlguides sing together to spread cheer during coronavirus lockdown

Girlguides from across Perthshire have joined together to create a video of them singing a song to spread some cheer during the coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, rainbows, brownies, guides and rangers from across the region are no longer able to meet up in person – but that hasn’t stopped them from having fun together.

Fiona Smith from 20th Perth Brownies and Guides said: “There are so many of us involved in guiding across Perthshire and a lot of us have been doing it for a long time, so it is quite hard for us to just stop everything.

“Personally, I have been in guiding since I was five and I am now 28, so to suddenly be told this is all stopping is a big change to adjust to.

“We thought it was important to all stay connected to each other and keep an eye on how everyone is doing, because we are one big Guiding family so we thought we would sing a song.

“None of us are great singers, but we sing quite regularly at our meetings.

“There will be a lot of people out there as well who have been involved in guiding at some point in their lives and will remember this song, so this will cheer them up as well.

“I know a lot of the leaders in my unit are key workers, so it is nice for us to do something to make everyone smile – a couple are nurses, I work in a supermarket, and there is another who works in a bank.

“This is a bit of light-hearted fun and really cheered us all up.”

As well as creating the singing video, the guides have been making regular video calls to one another during the lock down and taking in part in activities such as quizzes.

Many are also able to work on their coveted badges from home as well, and pack leaders are regularly sending out activities for the girls to do alongside their school work.

Fiona continued: “We are finding ways for the girls to achieve something from home that is not just school work.

“We are already deciding on our next song to do because we want to create a series of videos for the girls and their families to do together.

“It is really comforting for us to do something together when we are not able to meet up and seeing everyone together in the videos is really nice.”