VIDEO: Gasps as four-car collision caught on camera while police probe Dundee crash

by Sarah Williamson and Rebecca Anderson
April 26, 2019, 4:46 pm Updated: April 26, 2019, 4:46 pm
Onlookers were shocked to see a four-car collision on a Dundee street this afternoon while police were probing a road accident.

The Tele reported this afternoon that emergency crews were in attendance at Victoria Road after a collision involving a car and pedestrian at 3.30pm.

While police and ambulance crews investigated the incident, a four-vehicle collision on the other side of the road was captured on camera.

A silver Ford car is seen making contact with the back of a navy four-door vehicle. The two cars in front of the queue are also involved in the collision.

A traffic collision in Victoria Road this afternoon

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 4pm, but traffic came to a standstill.

The footage, captured by Tele reporter Rebecca Anderson, is above this article. Immediately after the incident a witness, clearly shocked, shouts “oh my God”.

An eyewitness to the event said: “I heard a loud bang and gasps from onlookers and turned round to see a car go into the rear of another. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

A police spokesperson said a pedestrian had been taken to hospital as a result of the first collision. They added no action had been taken on the four-car collision caught on camera.

