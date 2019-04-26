VIDEO: Gasps as four-car collision caught on camera while police probe Dundee crash

Onlookers were shocked to see a four-car collision on a Dundee street this afternoon while police were probing a road accident.

The Tele reported this afternoon that emergency crews were in attendance at Victoria Road after a collision involving a car and pedestrian at 3.30pm.

While police and ambulance crews investigated the incident, a four-vehicle collision on the other side of the road was captured on camera.

A silver Ford car is seen making contact with the back of a navy four-door vehicle. The two cars in front of the queue are also involved in the collision.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 4pm, but traffic came to a standstill.

The footage, captured by Tele reporter Rebecca Anderson, is above this article. Immediately after the incident a witness, clearly shocked, shouts “oh my God”.

An eyewitness to the event said: “I heard a loud bang and gasps from onlookers and turned round to see a car go into the rear of another. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

A police spokesperson said a pedestrian had been taken to hospital as a result of the first collision. They added no action had been taken on the four-car collision caught on camera.