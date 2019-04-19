VIDEO: Games industry goes centre-stage at V&A exhibition in Dundee

A NEW exhibition exploring the cultural impact of video games has arrived in Dundee – the home of the UK games industry.

The V&A’s latest exhibition, Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, opens to the public this weekend and features some of the world’s biggest games such as The Last of Us, No Man’s Sky and Splatoon.

It will also include examples of the new age of independently developed games made by smaller teams across the world.

Some newer games also explore grown-up themes such as politics, gender and race.

Museum bosses have hailed the arrival of the exhibition, fresh from a widely celebrated run at the V&A in London, as acelebrating “the power of play”.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “We are delighted to be opening our next major exhibition, Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, this weekend.

“This is a very exciting show for anyone with an interest in art, creativity and design, as well as makers and players of videogames.

“As you walk through this exhibition you get to see how a game is designed, from the earliest sketch right through to the online communities and independent designers that are reshaping the future of gaming.

“At V&A Dundee, we want to present the very highest quality exhibitions, and having such wonderful exhibition galleries enables us to create immersive, beautifully designed experiences that are really thrilling for visitors.”

The arrival of the exhibition will be accompanied by a variety of events including talks, workshops, a game jam – where budding developers get together to create a new game from scratch in a short timeframe – and a Tay Late evening event.

The Tay Late event on May 18 has been created in collaboration with DIY gaming gurus We Throw Switches, who specialise in creating one-off gaming experiences.

And Biome Collective, the Dundee-based gaming firm, has helped to curate the museum’s first conference earlier the same day.

The opening of a gaming exhibition in a city like Dundee is “hugely exciting”, according to Marie Foulston, lead exhibition curator and V&A curator of video games.

Dundee is held in high esteem as a significant player in the world of games, as birthplace of smash hits Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto.

Worldwide phenomenon Minecraft has its console versions developed at the city’s 4J Studios and Abertay University’s degree in computer games technology was the first of its kind in the world when launched in 1997.

Ms Foulston said: “This exhibition opens up the design and culture of contemporary game design and culture in radical new ways.

“Whether you come as a local game designer, a seasoned player or are simply creatively curious, I hope you leave feeling inspired and with a greater understanding of and appreciation of this medium.”

Naturally, an exhibition on video games wouldn’t be complete without a game of its own – a fact not lost on curators at the V&A.

The museum has commissioned a new game with support from Abertay that is called Plaything.

It will be playable online and at the museum itself.