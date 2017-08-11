A computer game where players don a poncho, use maracas and collaborate to become the “wave of life” is featuring at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of the Future Play Festival.

Mexican-themed Ola De La Vida was created at Abertay University in Dundee during the Global Game Jam in January.

The game prototype was put together in just 48 hours by a team including Abertay computer arts lecturer Lynn Parker, PhD student Mona Bozdog and Abertay graduates Danny Parker and Alex Pass, who now work for Dundee games studios Ninja Kiwi and Outplay respectively.

Players are challenged to become a three-headed mystical being and use the wave of life to help fallen luchador pinata on a journey to the next realm.

Each player’s head represents the stages of life — El Niño, El Primo and El Muerte — with all standing on a Wii balance board, holding hands and using a set of maracas.

Players must sway from side to side to tilt their part of the wave of life while watching the game on a screen. If the players let go of one another’s hands, or maracas, then the wave is broken and the game lost.

Lynn said: “Making this game was incredible fun but also showcases exactly what we are about here at Abertay — collaboration, creativity and thinking outside the box. The game aims to bring people together to play in the same space, whether they know one another or not.”

The Future Play Festival runs until August 26.