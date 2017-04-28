A game designed by Dundee students has shunned explosions and violence in favour of relaxation.

Now it is set to be developed by the world’s two biggest gaming companies, PlayStation and Xbox.

The game, called Glaze, is the brainchild of Abertay gaming development studio Puny Astronaut.

It allows users to fly around the countryside world as a friendly dragon — all aimed at “lulling” you into a state of relaxation.

Those behind the development described it as an “ambitious” project, saying it is a far cry from “bullets, explosions and noise” seen in current games.

The project — which is aimed at children between the ages of six and 12 as well as casual gaming adults — set the Dundee creation apart from the current gaming market, revolving around violence and shooting.

Team producer Cian Rhodes, 25, a games design and production management student at Abertay, said: “Glaze is an escape from bullets, explosions and noise and acts as a chance to catch your breath. The game is a very undemanding and gentle experience.

“You fly around a gentle, charming countryside world as a friendly flying dragon and it is designed to lull you into a state of relaxation.”

The game was conceived as part of the Dare to be Digital games design competition run by Abertay last year.

It received the Channel 4 prize and a £25,000 funding bonus. Since then it has been put on show at Perth Museum and Art Gallery and the Discovery Science Centre in Dundee.

Cian added: “We have had three-year-olds playing it as well as 83-year-old grandparents.”

Following these successful demonstrations, the game has been granted additional funding for development on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Abertay has offered support to the team by providing office space and use of computer equipment. Cian added: “We have been working hard over the last few months and we can’t wait to showcase the game and hear what people think.

“There’s not another game that’s like this and it appeals to what we called a ‘non-core’ gaming audience.

“It’s an ambitious project. We are making a richly detailed game in a very short time for two major consoles.

“We’ve pushed ourselves to make the most of our skill and talent and the team has done an incredible job.”

Puny Astronaut aims to have a commercial launch next year.

Once released, the design team will receive a large percentage of the profits.

Cian will also present a talk at a Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce business breakfast on Tuesday May 9 where he will explain the collaborative design process which saw a skilled multi-disciplinary team of programmers, artists, sound designers and level designers create the world of Glaze.

The game will also have another demonstration at the breakfast.

The same event will act as the launch for applications to Phase Two of the Cultural Tourism Fund, which has already assisted several local projects within the city, including Dundee Museum of Transport.

The breakfast will be part of Abertay’s Digital Graduate Show next week.

Formerly known as Crowbar Games, Puny Astronaut formed in 2015 and has developed several games for PC gamers such as Namaka, a deep sea exploration game, and Tango and Smash: Crush Hour, a two-player cyberpunk virtual reality game.

The developer is one of many developers from Dundee that have found success. Famously, Rockstar Games, creators of the Grand Theft Auto series, was originally formed in Dundee.