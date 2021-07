The McManus Galleries has acquired the famous “Denise the Menace” costume worn by city drag queen Ellie Diamond on national television.

Dundee-born Ellie, 22, (AKA Elliot Glen) wore the costume on the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2, where each contestant was challenged with honouring their hometown in their look.

Her Beano-inspired PVC spectacular wowed judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and actress Liz Hurley.