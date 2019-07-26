VIDEO: Foxy character among the wildlife visiting Dundee community garden

Volunteers at a community garden have gone the extra mile to find out just which creatures are frequenting their space.

A nature watch-style camera was installed at Whorterbank Community Garden in Lochee earlier this week and already it has captured some interesting images.

Despite being in the heart of a built-up area, nature appears to be thriving in all its glory.

Among the images captured by the camera is a wily fox on his nocturnal prowls as well as a great spotted woodpecker – not thought to be a regular visitor this far north.

Those running the garden are delighted with their footage so far and are keen to see what else turns up on camera.

They are now also planning to use the footage as part of an educational programme for local youngsters.

Community gardener Mick Vine said: “We only installed the camera on Tuesday and already we have had some amazing results.

“We were particularly excited to see the fox on camera. (see video below)

“For a little while now we have thought we had a fox visiting the garden but we were never able to see him.

“Now, because of this new camera which also allows us to have night-time vision, we have been able to see our visitor for the first time.”

Mick said that the fox hadn’t been doing any damage in the garden and just seemed to pass through on his nocturnal wanders.

He added: “The fox seems to come past a couple of times and it’s great to be able to see him.”

Another image that has captured the imagination of everyone at the garden has been the woodpecker which was filmed taking food from one of the bird feeders.

According to the RSPB, these are not normally found so far north, meaning the sighting has caused some excitement.

Mick said: “I was really surprised when I saw it and took a much closer look just to make sure.

“That was a great discovery.”

Now the garden is hoping to be able to use these and other images from the camera to help educate local youngsters to the joys of nature.

Fox in the Copse Young fox by looks of it? Posted by Whorterbank Community Garden on Thursday, 25 July 2019

Mick added: “We already have the Laughter Club who visit the garden every Wednesday to refill and clean the bird feeders.

“We would very much like to expand what we do with local children.

“We are in a deprived area of Dundee and there are children who live here who probably never get access to the countryside. We are keen to get them along.

“We hope that with the footage we are able to capture we can get children interested in nature and wildlife as well as show them some things they might never be able to see otherwise.

“They can view the images and then go away and find out facts about the animals captured, learn about different species, identify them for themselves and then draw and colour them in.”

Former Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison opened the community garden in September 2017.

Since then it has played an increasing part in life in Lochee.

