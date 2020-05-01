Video: Fox makes nightly visit to Abertay University during lockdown

Security staff at Abertay University have captured footage of a fox paying nightly visits to the institution’s campus amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The video shows the special visitor exploring the entrance of the Bell Street-based university.

Accompanying captions on the video read: “Abertay might be a little quiet right now but for some that’s absolutely perfect.

“Ever since we shut campus this little fox has made nightly visits. Sometimes it’s to check out its own reflection (looking good as ever!) other times it just wants to explore.

“And sometimes it’s just looking to settle down for a good scratch. When it leaves there’s one thing we know… it won’t be long until it’s back.”

The university suspended face-to-face teaching on March 16 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Events on campus have been cancelled and the summer graduation ceremonies have been postponed too.