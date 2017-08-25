VIDEO: Four quizzed after several police officers swarm busy Dundee road

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Four teenagers were handcuffed after several police units descended on a Dundee street.

Witnesses spoke of seeing four males aged between 16 and 17 carrying backpacks while being questioned by police officers in the city’s Lochee Road.

The incident, which took place close to the junction with Tullideph Road, sparked a massive presence by the police.

Residents in Tullideph Road said the incident had taken them by “surprise”.

Up to 10 police officers were seen in the street during the incident just before 1pm on Thursday.

Speaking to the Tele, Paul Gorman, 49, who has lived in the area for more than five years, said there was a line of police vehicles at the scene.

He said: “There were three police cars and one police van in Lochee Road.

“The incident seemed to go on for around 15 to 20 minutes.

“From what I could see there were at least 10 officers dealing with three guys.

“I could see one guy in a yellow jumper in cuffs.

“Where they were positioned in Lochee Road, cars were having to swerve past the cops cars.

“It was a surprise to see so many officers.

“We have had cars being vandalised before — but it is certainly unusual to see that level of police activity during the day.”

Another witness, who didn’t want to

be named, said some of the officers began combing the area near to where the youths were quizzed.

He said: “I never heard the sirens going on their arrival but the blues were definitely flashing.”

“The guys looked to be 16 or 17 years old and they all had backpacks on.

“It was an unusual place for the police to have apprehended these guys — I don’t know if it was an incident that had happened somewhere

else and they’ve caught up with them here.

“They were searching through the bags of the guys involved and were searching the general area around the scene.

“The police appeared to bring out some sort of testing kit to check stuff in the guys’ bags.

“The four youths were all in handcuffs while giving statements to the police.

“I was wondering what was going on.

“There appeared to be traffic cops and a dog unit there as well, although the dogs never got out the van.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment but has yet to respond.