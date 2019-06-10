VIDEO: Former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen sends poignant message from hospice bed

Stricken former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen has revealed his next fundraiser will be his “final night”.

In a heartbreaking video, the Ibrox hero, 42, who now weighs just six stone, has been spending his days at a hospice as he battles motor neurone disease.

In a video shared by pal Pauline, the Dutchman shared a poignant message telling of his hopes for a good turnout at his last event with friends and family on June 28.

Speaking from his bed at the hospice in Airdrie, the former Dutch international player explained it would be the final time as things become “more difficult” for him, because of his health.

With a heavy heart I post this lets make this a special night for Fernando pic.twitter.com/C8octfW8NU — Ricksen my friend/pauline (@broxi63) June 9, 2019

Speaking through his voice tech machine, Ricksen said: “Hello, I’m having a special night on the 28th.

“Since it’s been getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night. Come and make this a night to remember.

“Hopefully see you soon. Fernando.”

The clip was viewed more than 54,000 times.

And it racked up almost 2,000 likes in less than four hours after it was shared.

Wellwishers from both sides of the Old Firm have retweeted the video, with messages of support.