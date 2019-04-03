VIDEO: Former Celtic star Scott McDonald’s BBC TV blunder with Dundee United boss

Former Motherwell, Dundee United and Celtic striker Scott McDonald had an unfortunate mishap while presenting for BBC Scotland last night.

McDonald and Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson were looking at the current standings in the Championship table, after last night’s coverage of Ross County’s 2-1 away win against Caley Thistle.

The striker turned to his fellow pundit and said: “Yeah like we said, the red card today…”, before suddenly realising he was out of time and saying: “Em, what? That’s all we have time for guys, sorry for the quick brush-up but thanks for joining us tonight from Robbie and myself, goodnight.”

The bemused Tannadice boss simply stood there with a priceless look on his face, clutching his umbrella as the credits rolled.

A video of the incident shared by Aston Villa star John McGinn has gone viral, and it could become one the Aussie star sees reappearing online for a long time to come.