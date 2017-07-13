VIDEO: Former Arsenal midfielder Glen Kamara edging towards deal at Dundee

Dundee trialist Glen Kamara may have played his way to a deal at Dens Park after manager Neil McCann hailed his “terrific” impact.

The Finnish U/21 international has been on trial at the Dark Blues after leaving Arsenal’s youth set-up at the end of last season.

And, despite only playing the final quarter of an hour in the 2-0 win over Brechin City on Tuesday night, Neil has been impressed by how the 21-year-old has done in his short time at the club.

He said: “I thought Glen was terrific.

“We’re still looking at Glen but he’s one that’s certainly come in and made a real impact.”

Tomorrow night’s friendly at home to Bolton will be another chance to take a look at Kamara but the fact he didn’t feature from the start last night may hint that Neil has already made up his mind on the midfielder.

The Dens gaffer also revealed he has other targets in his sights as his side gear up for the new season.

As has been the case all summer, he wasn’t keen to give away any information on who he’s looking at but is hopeful they might have something done soon.

Neil also hinted that Dee fans “might get a big surprise”, too.

He said: “We might be close to one or two but at this time of the season you’re never quite sure how close you are, there’s always something round the corner but we’re working away.

“I think we’ve always got to take our business seriously and we do it quietly so I’ll not be giving any information out.

“We’ve got a number of targets but these things sometimes can’t be rushed.

“However, we are doing our work and, hopefully, the fans have seen we’ve not been shouting from the rooftops about who we’re going to sign.

“We do it right, the fans have had a surprise so far for most of the signings — if we get another one or two in, they might get a big surprise, I don’t know.”

After the 2-0 friendly victory at Glebe Park last night, Neil was delighted to make it three wins from three in pre-season.

He added: “I was pleased — I want to get a winning mentality into the team. We’ve won three games and that’s something the guys should enjoy. It’s important to get fit and get game-ready but you want to win.”