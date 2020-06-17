Video: Forfar man ‘humbled’ by response to virtual musical performances

A Forfar man and his wife have been left speechless after videos of him performing traditional Scottish songs that he had rewritten were viewed over 35,000 times online.

Chic Downie, 65, has been rewriting the lyrics of Scottish and Irish songs for around 25 years – but his audience usually consist of family members and friends.

Now, he’s reaching people around the world with his soulful performances after his wife, Kath, posted three videos on her Facebook page and allowed them to be shared by friends and strangers alike.

Chic, who is currently working as a van driver, has written the songs throughout lockdown in an effort to “get across” what everyone’s been feeling during the difficult period.

“I’ve been doing this for about 25 years. I love Scottish music, Irish music, Rod Stewart, John Denver. I sit in the kitchen every night with Youtube on just listening to music,” he said.

“I’ve always just done this for friends and family and the three lockdown songs have been the first ones that I’ve done for anyone else.

“I’m really just trying to get across what everyone’s been feeling during lockdown. Everything has been so different and it’s been quite easy to write about because of that.

“The majority of the three songs have been written in my van. I’ll think of something while I’m driving along.

“We’ve got one daughter married in Australia and a daughter in Northern Ireland, with two grandchildren there aswell.

“The last time we saw them was early January so we’re really missing them. Just like any other parent or grandparent, we’re desperate to see them.

“We’re not alone in that boat though, there are thousands of other people in the same situation.”

Chic, who played for Montrose FC around 40 years ago, admitted that the response to his musical performances has left him emotional on occasion.

He said: “I can’t believe it. It’s unbelievable; I have felt very emotional and very humbled.

“It has been so touching seeing a lot of the comments, especially those from people saying that it reminds them of when they stayed in Scotland.

“I think because they’re old Scottish songs – and perhaps because of my accent – people are probably quite touched.

“Not to mention the emotion of what’s happening with Covid as well and some of the difficulties we’ve all been facing. It’s all sort of built up and I think people can relate to it.”

Kath, 62, said: “I’ve had a couple of private messages as well from people. There are friends and family getting in touch with us but there’s also so many strangers – people from Australia and Canada, it’s really quite amazing.

“This has just never happened before and I think he’s a bit embarrassed by it.”

The couple are now looking forward to reuniting with their daughters, Lynsey and Fiona, and their grandchildren, Fern and Ted, as the lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Chic added: “I love my music and the proudest I’ve ever been was performing at both my daughter’s weddings.”