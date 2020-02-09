Video: Footage shows cars partially submerged in water along Riverside Drive as Storm Ciara batters the city

Emergency services have been in attendance at Dundee’s Riverside Drive, as Storm Ciara batters the shore line.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 3pm, with video footage showing several vehicles partially submerged in water.

One man said he contacted the emergency services as water spilled out onto the road.

He added: “Water was spilling out into the road. It looked like some of the cars were stuck in the water.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call at 3.04pm. The stop message came in shortly after 4.30pm. One appliance was sent.”